AirHogs Fall in Nail-Biter at the Depot

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Texas AirHogs fell 3-2 to the Cleburne RailRoaders in the opener of a three-game set Monday at The Depot. Stewart Ijames reached base three times, and Liang Pei finished with two hits, but Texas could not hang on to a late 2-1 lead.

Sean Stutzman (0-3) got the start for Texas and, after allowing three hits and a run in the first, settled in to face the minimum from the second through the fifth. He struck out the side in the fifth before allowing three walks and exiting in a 2-2 game in the sixth. Stutzman took the loss after going 5.1 innings of four-hit, three-run ball. He walked three and struck out three.

The AirHogs erased the early 1-0 deficit with RBIs by Ijames and Greg Golson in the fifth. Liang Pei and Casio Grider came home respectively to give the AirHogs the advantage.

Tyler Matzek entered in relief of Stutzman in the sixth and, after allowing a sacrifice fly to Angelo Gumbs that made it 3-2, shut down the RailRoaders the rest of the way. He notched 2.2 innings of four-strikeout, scoreless, hitless ball to keep the AirHogs within one.

Patrick Mincey (2-9) earned his second victory of the year with 6.1 innings of six-hit, two-run ball. He walked four and struck out four. Will Mathis and Patrick Young bridged the gap to the ninth, where Shawn Blackwell earned his 13th save by striking out the side.

The AirHogs (22-64) continue the three-game split series vs. the RailRoaders (29-57) tomorrow at The Depot. RHP Miguel Rosario (2-10, 5.29 ERA) is expected to start for Texas vs. RHP Jesus Sanchez (1-2, 4.20 ERA) for Cleburne. A live stream of the game will be available at mixlr.com/TXAirHogs.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles return home Wednesday vs. the RailRoaders. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information on tickets for all AirHogs home games. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs.

