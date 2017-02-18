AHL Suspends Matt Mangene Six Games
February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The American Hockey League today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Matt Mangene has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Chicago on Feb. 17.
Mangene was assessed a match penalty under AHL Rule 59.4.
Mangene will miss Texas's games tonight (Feb. 18) vs. Chicago, Monday (Feb. 20) at San Jose, Wednesday (Feb. 22) at Stockton, Friday (Feb. 24) at San Diego, Feb. 26 at Stockton and Feb. 28 at Bakersfield.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
