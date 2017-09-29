September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and NeuLion, Inc., announced today that early-bird pricing on AHL Live packages for the 2017-18 season is now available.
The AHL Live online streaming platform gives AHL fans more access and options than ever before, with games available to be viewed on PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices all through a single user account.
Fans who take advantage of early-bird pricing on season packages through Oct. 16 will see a savings of up to $50 off normal pricing, which goes into effect on Oct. 17. Separate packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs will be announced in April.
Seven packages are available for fans to purchase on AHL Live. In addition to single live and archived games, fans will have the ability to purchase five- or 10-game packages, allowing them to pay in advance and select the games they want to watch during the regular season. AHL Live will also offer promotional fan appreciation specials throughout the course of the season.
Also available are packages allowing fans to purchase every away game played by their favorite team during the 2017-18 regular season, or a Team - Home & Away pass which allows them to every one of their team's games. Fans can also subscribe to the "All Access" Pass which includes viewing of all 1,116 games on the AHL schedule during the 2017-18 regular season, as well as access to the library of current season archived footage to watch prior games year-round.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2017
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Two Players - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Live Early-Bird Pricing Now Available for 2017-18 Season - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Assign Three Players to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Matt Puempel to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stanley Cup Comes to Northeast Pennsylvania on October 25 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Reign and Roadrunners Meet in Preseason - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Preseason Game Saturday against Toronto to be Live Streamed - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Alexander Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Release Seven from Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Delia - Rockford IceHogs
- Luff and Maillet Shine in Preseason Shootout Victory over Gulls On - Ontario Reign
- San Diego 3 at Ontario 4 (Shootout) - San Diego Gulls
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2, Wolf Pack 0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Binghamton Devils Training Camp Roster Released - Binghamton Senators
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Comets to Host 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Turning - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin' Donuts Continue Munchkins Hosting - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Announces Roster Additions and Cuts - Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose Moose Reduce Roster - Manitoba Moose