AHL Live Early-Bird Pricing Now Available for 2017-18 Season

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League and NeuLion, Inc., announced today that early-bird pricing on AHL Live packages for the 2017-18 season is now available.

The AHL Live online streaming platform gives AHL fans more access and options than ever before, with games available to be viewed on PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices all through a single user account.

Fans who take advantage of early-bird pricing on season packages through Oct. 16 will see a savings of up to $50 off normal pricing, which goes into effect on Oct. 17. Separate packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs will be announced in April.

Seven packages are available for fans to purchase on AHL Live. In addition to single live and archived games, fans will have the ability to purchase five- or 10-game packages, allowing them to pay in advance and select the games they want to watch during the regular season. AHL Live will also offer promotional fan appreciation specials throughout the course of the season.

Also available are packages allowing fans to purchase every away game played by their favorite team during the 2017-18 regular season, or a Team - Home & Away pass which allows them to every one of their team's games. Fans can also subscribe to the "All Access" Pass which includes viewing of all 1,116 games on the AHL schedule during the 2017-18 regular season, as well as access to the library of current season archived footage to watch prior games year-round.

