AHL Hands Down Suspension to Callahan
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward Mitch Callahan has been suspended for 20 games for violating the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
Callahan will miss the Condors' next 20 games, beginning Wednesday (Feb. 14). He will be eligible to return to the Condors lineup for their game on Apr. 11, 2018.
"The Edmonton Oilers organization supports the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program and respects the decision to suspend Mitch Callahan," said Oilers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Peter Chiarelli.
"We are very confident that the violation was a simple oversight by Mitch and was not done to gain a competitive advantage. This suspension highlights the responsibility of the player to be diligent in ensuring that all substances they consume are pre-approved by the Banned Substance Control Group. We fully support Mitch and look forward to him returning to game play following his suspension."
The Condors are on the road for the next three games, starting tomorrow night in San Diego. They return home next weekend for two games against division rivals.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2018
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Duncan Siemens from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- AHL Hands Down Suspension to Callahan - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Recall Philip Holm, Comets Sign Frankie Simonelli - Utica Comets
- Time for Valentine's Day, Admirals Style - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Weekly #19: with Fresh Blood, Bears Head to Canada - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Samuel Laberge Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Rockford Seeks to Right the Ship against Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Recall Defender Tommy Hughes from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Recalls Jack Walker, Reassigns Forward Pavel Jenys - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Sign Forward Caleb Herbert to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Alex Dostie - San Diego Gulls
- San Antonio Recalls Forward J.C. Beaudin from Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Moose Sign Lotz, Release Hildebrand - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Sign Forward Michael Kirkpatrick to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- St. Louis Blues Recall Oskar Sundqvist from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Return to PPL Center this Saturday, Sunday - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Assign Downing, Beauchemin to Manchester (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekly: Penguins Return from New England Maintaining First - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Add Benoit from Blue Jackets - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Complete Homestand Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Amerks Recall Danforth from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Reassign Sadowy to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Downs San Antonio 3-2 for Third Consecutive Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.