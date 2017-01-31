AHL Board of Governors Approves Relocation of Devils Franchise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Board of Governors has unanimously approved the relocation of the franchise owned by the New Jersey Devils from Albany, N.Y., to Binghamton, N.Y., effective with the 2017-18 season.

Binghamton's current team, the Binghamton Senators, previously announced it will be moving to Belleville, Ont., in the fall.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 30 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2015-16, over 7.1 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America, the highest total attendance in league history.

