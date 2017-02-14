AHL Announces Suspension of Cleveland Monsters
February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
Cleveland Monsters forward Brett Gallant has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Manitoba on Feb. 12.
