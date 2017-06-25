News Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo and midfielder Kelyn Rowe have been named to the United States Men's National Team's 23-man roster for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Agudelo and Rowe will report to Nashville, Tenn., for the USMNT training camp on Sunday, June 25, before heading back to the northeast for a warm-up friendly against Ghana on July 1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. The MNT then returns to Nashville, where it faces Panama in the first of three Gold Cup group stage matches:

Saturday, July 8: USMNT vs. Panama (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.) Wednesday, July 12: USMNT vs. Martinique (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Fla.) Saturday, July 15: USMNT vs. Nicaragua (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio)

Rowe, 25, earns his first call up at the senior level to the United States Men's National Team. The Federal Way, Wash., native previously featured for the Under-18, Under-20, and Under-23 youth national teams. This season for the Revolution, Rowe has recorded four assists in 17 appearances, which includes five starts at left back and 11 starts at various positions across the midfield. In 2016, he was voted Santander Team MVP after recording five goals and seven assists while seeing minutes at every position except for center back and goalkeeper.

Agudelo, 24, is named to the second Gold Cup roster of his career, having previously represented the United States in the 2011 rendition of the tournament. The Barnegat, N.J., native has 23 career caps with the USMNT, most recently playing 90 minutes in a friendly against Jamaica on Feb. 3, 2017. In the 2011 Gold Cup, he made four appearances and three starts - including a start in the semifinal and a substitute appearance in the final - for the United States. Through 15 appearances for the Revolution this season, Agudelo paces the team with seven goals, which matches his previous season-high in goals scored for the club.

The duo is expected to miss the Revolution's matches against Philadelphia on July 2 (FS1) and New York on July 5 (CSN New England). If the USMNT advances to the semifinal round - scheduled for July 22 and July 23 - Agudelo and Rowe could also miss New England's match against LA Galaxy on July 22 (NBC Boston).

