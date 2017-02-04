Agozzino Lifts Wolves over IceHogs in Overtime
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Andrew Agozzino netted a short-handed goal 1:58 into overtime to give the Chicago Wolves a 3-2 Illinois Lottery Cup victory over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Forwards Emerson Clark and Samuel Blais scored during regulation for the Wolves (26-16-3-3) while Ville Husso posted 24 saves. With the win, the Wolves clinched a share of the Illinois Lottery Cup. Chicago hold a 6-4 lead in wins with two games remaining in the series.
"It wasn't a clean game," said Wolves coach Craig Berube. "It didn't have a lot of flow, but Husso played really well. Clark gave us a lot of juice - got the team going."
The Wolves (26-16-3-3) struck at 14:11 of the opening period. From behind his own net, Conner Bleackley sprung Clark for a chance. Clark picked up the pass, slid behind the Rockford defenders and sent a forehand-backhand shot past goaltender Lars Johansson (8-11-3).
The IceHogs (14-23-7-3) tied the game at 3:04 of the middle frame on a power-play opportunity when Sam Carrick slipped past the Wolves defense and potted a backhand chance.
Just 1 minute, 22 seconds later, Rockford jumped into the lead, 2-1, when the puck caromed off the end boards behind Chicago's net and directly to Jeremy Langlois standing inside the right circle for an easy goal.
However, the Wolves countered at 7:16 of the frame. Standing at the top of the crease, Blais chipped in a rebound chance from a Vince Dunn point shot to knot the game 2-2.
After a hard-fought third period the score remained tied. Just 21 seconds into the extra frame, center Wade Megan was called for interference. Skating 4-on-3, the Wolves got control of the puck, and Alex Friesen dumped it down the left-side boards into the Rockford zone.
Agozzino chased the play, corralled the puck when it hopped over Johansson's stick behind the net and slung a shot into the top left corner for the 3-2 win.
Husso (7-5-0) turned aside 24 shots for his seventh victory of the season.
The Wolves play the back end of a home-and-home series with the IceHogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m., and the game will stream on AHLLive.com.
- WOLVES -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2017
- Reign Power Play Earns Opportunities; Fall Short in San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Currie Comes up Clutch Again for Bakersfield in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Wins Ninth Straight Road Game with 1-0 OT Victory - Iowa Wild
- Agozzino Lifts Wolves over IceHogs in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Ride Three-Goal First to Win over Tucson - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Fall to Milwaukee in Howard's Return - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Double up Wolf Pack to Close out Road Trip - Rochester Americans
- Rampage Fall to Stars 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- B-Sens Drop Devils 6-2 in Front of 4,637 - Binghamton Senators
- Penguins Take Round 3 of Rivalry Series - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Rochester Americans 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- RECAP: Penguins Shut Down Phantoms, 7-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Recap: T-Birds 5, Sound Tigers 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Dropped by Senators - Albany Devils
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Clipped by Wild in Overtime, 1-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP | IceCaps Bounced by Bears 5-2 - St. John's IceCaps
- Crunch Outlast Marlies, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Hannikainen For Team-Leading Eighth Time - Cleveland Monsters
- Press Recalled by Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Tommy Thompson to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- World Record Attempt Tonight as Heat Host Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Red Wings Assign Jimmy Howard to Griffins for Conditioning - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Recall Bailey, Assign O'Reilly to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Gulls Complete Home-And-Home - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch to Host How to Get a Job in Sports Night February 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Joel Vermin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Gaudreau Hat Trick Powers Admirals Past Hogs in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Beat the Heat, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Sellout Pink in the Rink Crowd Watches Thrilling Contest; Reign Fall in OT to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Klimchuk Ties Team-Lead with 13th Goal in Loss - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Previal on Pink Ice in 3-2 Victory over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins Prey on Wolves, 5-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gaudreau Nets Hat Trick in Admirals Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers Suffer Heartbreaking Loss in Tucson - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Sound Tigers - Rochester Americans
- Rampage Take a Tight One from Stars, 3-2 - Texas Stars
- Wolves Can't Cage Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Defeated by Hershey 5-3 - Binghamton Senators
- Devils Edged by Phantoms - Albany Devils
- Fontaine, Halverson Help Push Pack Past Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Rally Late...Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Defeated by St. John's, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Edge Amerks for Eighth Straight Win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.