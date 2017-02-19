Agozzino, Butler Help Wolves Prod Stars
February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Andrew Agozzino and Chris Butler each tallied two points to help power the Chicago Wolves to a 4-1 victory over the Texas Stars on Saturday night for the club's first win at HEB Center in three seasons.
Agozzino's first-period goal stood as the game-winner, while captain Butler picked up a pair of assists on the first two Wolves (30-17-4-3) markers of the game. Samuel Blais, Conner Bleackley and Brett Sterling also scored in the contest.
In his first appearance in three games, Pheonix Copley (13-6-3) turned aside 27 shots and stopped a penalty shot for his 13th victory of the season.
Blais opened scoring at 7:16 of the first period when he floated from below the goal line into the slot for an easy goal.
Just 2:38 later on the power play, Agozzino ripped a shot from the right point that had eyes and found the back of the net for the Wolves' second tally.
In the middle period, Texas (24-21-1-2) pulled back within a goal. At 12:48 of the frame, Copley stood tall in net and stopped a Remi Elie penalty shot. It was his second penalty shot - and save - of the season.
However, with 24 seconds left on the clock in the period, center Ethan Werek cashed in for the Stars to make it 2-1.
Werek's late second-period tally did not deter the Wolves in the third session. Ty Loney led the rush with Sterling from the Chicago defensive zone. Loney dropped a pass to Sterling, and all three defending Stars followed Loney to the net, leaving Sterling a clear shooting lane. Sterling took advantage and put the Wolves up by a pair of goals at 3:12.
Bleackley potted the club's fourth goal of the game nine seconds past the midway point of the last period when he redirected a Jordan Schmaltz shot.
Texas netminder Justin Peters (9-8-0) made 20 saves in the loss.
The Wolves return home to Allstate Arena and begin a six-game homestand on Wednesday (Feb. 22) against the reigning Calder Cup champion Cleveland Monsters in a School-Day matinee. Puck drop is slated for 11 a.m., and the game will stream on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.
- WOLVES -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2017
- Reign Fall to Barracuda 2-0 - Ontario Reign
- Game Recap | Amerks Rally in Third But Fall Short to B-Sens - Rochester Americans
- Agozzino, Butler Help Wolves Prod Stars - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.