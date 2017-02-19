Agozzino, Butler Help Wolves Prod Stars

February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - Andrew Agozzino and Chris Butler each tallied two points to help power the Chicago Wolves to a 4-1 victory over the Texas Stars on Saturday night for the club's first win at HEB Center in three seasons.

Agozzino's first-period goal stood as the game-winner, while captain Butler picked up a pair of assists on the first two Wolves (30-17-4-3) markers of the game. Samuel Blais, Conner Bleackley and Brett Sterling also scored in the contest.

In his first appearance in three games, Pheonix Copley (13-6-3) turned aside 27 shots and stopped a penalty shot for his 13th victory of the season.

Blais opened scoring at 7:16 of the first period when he floated from below the goal line into the slot for an easy goal.

Just 2:38 later on the power play, Agozzino ripped a shot from the right point that had eyes and found the back of the net for the Wolves' second tally.

In the middle period, Texas (24-21-1-2) pulled back within a goal. At 12:48 of the frame, Copley stood tall in net and stopped a Remi Elie penalty shot. It was his second penalty shot - and save - of the season.

However, with 24 seconds left on the clock in the period, center Ethan Werek cashed in for the Stars to make it 2-1.

Werek's late second-period tally did not deter the Wolves in the third session. Ty Loney led the rush with Sterling from the Chicago defensive zone. Loney dropped a pass to Sterling, and all three defending Stars followed Loney to the net, leaving Sterling a clear shooting lane. Sterling took advantage and put the Wolves up by a pair of goals at 3:12.

Bleackley potted the club's fourth goal of the game nine seconds past the midway point of the last period when he redirected a Jordan Schmaltz shot.

Texas netminder Justin Peters (9-8-0) made 20 saves in the loss.

The Wolves return home to Allstate Arena and begin a six-game homestand on Wednesday (Feb. 22) against the reigning Calder Cup champion Cleveland Monsters in a School-Day matinee. Puck drop is slated for 11 a.m., and the game will stream on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

- WOLVES -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.