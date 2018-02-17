Agostino's Quick Overtime Strike Breaks T-Birds Hearts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-28-2-1) tied the score late in regulation but succumbed to a goal just six seconds into overtime in falling, 3-2, to the Providence Bruins (30-16-3-2) at the MassMutual Center before a sellout crowd of 6,793.

The Thunderbirds defense kept the Bruins off the board in a tightly-checked first period. Evan Cowley made all 10 saves he was forced to make, while Providence counterpart Jordan Binnington stopped all six Springfield offerings in a period that saw just one abbreviated power play for each side.

The second period brought goals from unlikely sources on both sides to break the scoreless deadlock. First, it was the Bruins onto the scoresheet thanks to an extended offensive zone stay for their fourth line. Josh Hennessy worked the puck off the wall from the right wing corner and set up Justin Hickman for a one-time snapper from the right circle, which eluded Cowley to make it a 1-0 game at 9:35.

Springfield's fourth line would have something to say, though, as they created the game-tying strike at 18:32. Newcomer Sam Kurker got the puck to the front of the net, and before Binnington could get out to the loose puck, Cam Brown raced up to snap it through Binnington to tie the game and ignite the sellout crowd.

The euphoria of Brown's first pro goal would be tempered quickly. In the dying seconds of the period, Hennessy was the distributor again, throwing it to Ryan Fitzgerald on the left circle, and the winger stashed it through Cowley despite making some contact to make it a 2-1 game with just six seconds left on the second period clock.

The Thunderbirds struggled to put up an offensive push in a tight-checking third period, but they broke through to tie the game in the closing minutes. Off a faceoff play, Juho Lammikko pushed the puck between his legs to Ryan Horvat at the left post, where the Springfield winger pushed it by Binnington to bring the game to a 2-2 tie at 17:09.

As the two teams went to overtime for the third time this season, this one would not take long to bring about a finish, as Kenny Agostino beat Cowley on a 2-on-1 rush from Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson just six seconds into the extra session to make it a 3-2 final.

The Thunderbirds look to snap a five-game losing streak as they pay a visit to the Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

