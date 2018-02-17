Agostino Scores Six Seconds into OT to Give P-Bruins a 3-2 Win
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds in overtime Saturday night 3-2 in the first game of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got goals from Justin Hickman, Ryan Fitzgerald and Kenny Agostino while Jordan Binnington made his 18th start of the season in net.
The opening 20 minutes were scoreless, though each team had some chances to score. Both Providence and Springfield had an abbreviated power play, and Springfield thought they scored early in theirs. The goal-horn had sounded inside the MassMutual Center, but after a brief review the referees confirmed that Chase Balisy hit iron and no goal had been scored. Hickman broke through midway through the second period, as at 9:35 his fifth goal of the season opened up the scoring. Josh Hennessy fought for the puck behind the net and after securing possession skated out to the right wing corner. He found Hickman at the dot, and his one-timer beat Evan Cowley to give Providence a 1-0 lead.
That goal sparked the Springfield offense, and they came back to tie the score with less than two minutes to play in the period. Sam Kurker fired a shot on Binnington that the P-Bruins goaltender blocked right out to Cameron Brown. He buried the rebound for his first career goal and the Thunderbirds tied things up 1-1. However, Providence quickly grabbed the momentum back thanks to their top line. Austin Czarnik and Fitzgerald started a late two-on-two into the attacking zone and Czarnik led a streaking Fitzgerald crashing towards net. He was able to poke one past Cowley with six seconds left for his 11th goal of the season, and after a review by the officials Providence took a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.
Springfield trailed until the final minutes, but at 17:09 were able to tie things up 2-2. Juho Lammikko sent a beautiful between-the-legs feed to Ryan Horvat in the left slot and he finished the play for his third of the season. The game headed to overtime where it did not take long for Providence to win it. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson won the face-off to Agostino and he started a rush up the left side. He played give-and-go with Forsbacka Karlsson and scored his 14th goal of the season just six seconds in to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 win.
Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots while Cowley stopped 23 of 26. Providence was 0-1 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. These two teams will meet again tomorrow at the Dunk for the conclusion of their home-and-home series at 3:05pm.
