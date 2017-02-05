Agostino, Paajarvi Recalled to NHL

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that forwards Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi have been recalled from loan to the club by the St. Louis Blues (NHL).

This season, Agostino has skated in all 48 games for the Wolves and leads the American Hockey League in scoring with a career-high 60 points (18G, 42A). The 24-year-old has a 15-point lead in the scoring race over the AHL's second-best scorer, Lehigh Valley's Jordan Weal.

Paajarvi has appeared in 25 games with Chicago - having missed 18 games due to injury - and has collected six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. He and Agostino have been skating on a line centered by Wade Megan.

Agostino has set professional-best benchmarks in points (60) and assists (42). He is also approaching his personal-best in goals (23). He owns 14 multi-point performances, including a five-point effort on Dec. 31 at Iowa. Agostino scored four goals in that game for his first professional hat trick.

In January, the former Yale University standout collected a bevy of accolades for his performance: CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 4, CCM/AHL Player of the Month for December and a spot in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

Paajarvi, a 279-game veteran of the National Hockey League, has 36 goals and 45 assists for 81 points at that level. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 10th overall, in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, he was traded to St. Louis on July 10, 2013.

Agostino signed with the Blues on July 2, 2016. Previously, he was part of the Calgary Flames organization and made his NHL debut on March 21, 2014, with the club against Nashville. He has skated in 10 NHL contests and has a goal and an assist. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round, 140th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and traded to Calgary as part of the return for Jerome Iginla.

The Wolves could be without Agostino and Paajarvi as they finish the back end of a home-and-home series with the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m, and the Illinois Lottery Cup game will stream on AHLLive.com.

