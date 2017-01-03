Agostino Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Tuesday that Chicago Wolves left wing Kenny Agostino has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 1.

In four games last week, the former Yale University Bulldog netted five goals and four assists for nine points. He also pushed his point streak to seven games with 15 points (5G, 10A) in that stretch.

Agostino finished 2016 with a five-point performance - the first for any AHL player this season - that included four goals and an assist to power the Wolves to a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on New Year's Eve. The 24-year-old is now just one of four players - joining Dan Currie, Nigel Dawes and Steve Larouche - in the Wolves' 23-year history to register four goals in one game.

With his first three tallies of the contest, the third-year pro collected his first career hat trick.

Agostino leads the league in points (43) - holding a 9-point lead on the next-closest players - and assists (29) through 34 games this season.

The Wolves begin the 2017 calendar year on Tuesday at Allstate Arena as the Charlotte Checkers visit Rosemont for the first time this season. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m., and the game will stream live on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or for complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

