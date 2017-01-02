Agostino Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Chicago Wolves left wing Kenny Agostino has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for December.

Agostino leads the league in points (43) - holding a 9-point lead on the next-closest players - and assists (29) through 34 games this season.

In 14 games during December, the 24-year-old collected seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points. In that span, Agostino was held scoreless just once and registered six multi-point performances.

Those multi-point efforts include a four-assist game on Dec. 7 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. With those four assists, the former Yale University Bulldog became just the third AHL player this season to accomplish the endeavor and the first Wolves player since Jason Krog on April 12, 2008.

On Dec. 31, Agostino closed out 2016 with a five-point performance - the first for any AHL player this season - that included four goals and an assist. The Morristown, New Jersey, native joined Dan Currie, Nigel Dawes and Steve Larouche as the only players in the Wolves' 23-year history to score four goals in one game.

His first three goals of the tilt marked the third-year AHLer's first career hat trick.

Agostino and the Wolves begin the 2017 calendar year on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Allstate Arena as the Charlotte Checkers visit Rosemont for the first time this season. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m., and the game will stream live on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or for complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

