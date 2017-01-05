Agostino, Hunt Selected as 2017 AHL All-Stars

GLENVIEW, Ill. - Left wing Kenny Agostino and defenseman Brad Hunt have been selected to represent the Chicago Wolves at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic. They will suit up for the Central Division during the event on Jan. 29 and 30 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"Both selections are well-deserved," said Chicago general manager Wendell Young. "It's great to see Brad and Kenny be recognized by the league and their peers - and rewarded - for their hard work and contribution to the recent success of our team."

"It's an honor for me and Huntsy to represent the Wolves," said Agostino. "There are a lot of other guys on this team who could have been selected, so it's definitely a privilege."

This marks the first AHL All-Star nod for Agostino, who leads the American Hockey League with 46 points and 31 assists. Recently, the 24-year-old was named AHL Player of the Month for December and AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 1.

Agostino tallied seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points during 14 games in December - the most points in one month for a league skater in nearly seven seasons. In that span, he was held scoreless just once and collected six multi-point performances.

The former Yale University Bulldog also matched a Wolves franchise record when he tallied four goals against the Iowa Wild on New Year's Eve. He joined Dan Currie, Nigel Dawes and Steve Larouche as the only players in the Wolves' 23-year history to score four goals in one game.

Agostino added an assist during that contest for a five-point performance, the first of the season in the AHL. His first three goals of that game also represented his first career hat trick.

This is Hunt's third all-star selection, having been chosen in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Through 23 games with the Wolves this season, Hunt registered nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points. The defenseman was leading the AHL in scoring prior to being recalled by the St. Louis Blues (NHL) on Dec. 8.

For the second season, the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 30, features a four-team format as the 52 All-Stars have been split up to represent the Central, Pacific, Atlantic and North Divisions. Each team will play three nine-minute games during the round-robin tournament as the first half of each game will be played 4-on-4 with the second half at 3-on-3. At the end of the round-robin, the top two teams will play a six-minute game for the championship.

The All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 29, maintains its traditional format as Agostino and Hunt will represent the Western Conference against the Eastern Conference in seven skills events.

Agostino and the Wolves host games Friday (Jan. 6) and Saturday (Jan. 7) at Allstate Arena. On Friday, the club plays an Illinois Lottery Cup contest against the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m., and the game will broadcast on The U Too.

Saturday - clad in their red-and-white Animal Adoption Awareness jerseys - the Wolves face off against the Charlotte Checkers for the second time in three games. Game time is 7 p.m., and the game will broadcast on CW50 in the Chicago area. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

