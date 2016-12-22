Agony for the Fuel; Beast Score with 2.5 Seconds Left in 5-4

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Brampton center David Pacan scored with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation time to break a 4-4 tie and catapult the visiting Beast to a 5-4 victory over the snake-bitten, slump-ridden Indy Fuel Thursday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

In, perhaps, their most heart-breaking loss of the season, the Fuel battled back all night long, erasing 3-0 and 4-3 deficits to forge a 4-4 deadlock after two periods. In sustaining their 11- consecutive defeat, the Fuel were unrelenting in their comeback efforts.

Falling behind 3-0 late in the opening period, Indy rallied as Alex Guptill connected on a pair of strikes 2:22 apart to diminish the Fuel deficit to 3-2 after 20-minutes. Guptill's 2-goals were his third and fourth since joining the Fuel 5-games ago, duplicating his entire season's output through his first 18-games of the current campaign with both Manchester and Allen.

Indy completed its first comeback of the night when Tristan King notched his second goal of the season at the 2:14 mark of the middle stanza, equalizing the affair at 3-3. At that juncture, the Beast opted for a goaltending change as starter Brian Pitton was supplanted by Andrew D'Agostini.

After Brampton restored its lead 1:10 later on Luke Pither's third goal of the game to complete the "hat trick," for a second time in the second period Indy knotted it; this time on a Ryan Keller breakaway goal set-up by Brady Ramsay who sprung Keller into the straightaway with a sweet-lead breakaway feed as 40-minutes concluded with the game all even at 4-4.

It appeared that the Fuel might be on the verge of halting their long winless spell and prolonging matters to overtime and gathering a minimum of one-point in the standings. However, failure to clear the zone on several opportunities cost them an expensive price as Pacan, left uncovered at the right edge of the crease converted from a point shot which originated from the left side. The late goal was officially scored at 19:57.

Brampton outshot Indy, 46-26 as the 46-shots were the second most which the Fuel have surrendered thus far this season. D'Agostini was credited with his second win of the season while Jake Hildebrand, re-assigned to the Fuel Wednesday from AHL Rockford, was saddled with the hard-luck loss.

Brampton sweeps the two-game series here in Indianapolis, pushing its win streak to 3-in a row, mirroring its first 3-games of an extended 7-game road trip. The Fuel have now lost 6-straight at home.

Next up for the Fuel will be 5-games in 6-days next week, beginning Tuesday, December 27th at Fort Wayne. Next home appearance will be Friday, December 30th at 7:35 against Cincinnati on "Superheroes Night" at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Brampton center David Pacan scored with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation time to break a 4-4 tie and catapult the visiting Beast to a 5-4 victory over the snake-bitten, slump-ridden Indy Fuel Thursday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

In, perhaps, their most heart-breaking loss of the season, the Fuel battled back all night long, erasing 3-0 and 4-3 deficits to forge a 4-4 deadlock after two periods. In sustaining their 11- consecutive defeat, the Fuel were unrelenting in their comeback efforts.

Falling behind 3-0 late in the opening period, Indy rallied as Alex Guptill connected on a pair of strikes 2:22 apart to diminish the Fuel deficit to 3-2 after 20-minutes. Guptill's 2-goals were his third and fourth since joining the Fuel 5-games ago, duplicating his entire season's output through his first 18-games of the current campaign with both Manchester and Allen.

Indy completed its first comeback of the night when Tristan King notched his second goal of the season at the 2:14 mark of the middle stanza, equalizing the affair at 3-3. At that juncture, the Beast opted for a goaltending change as starter Brian Pitton was supplanted by Andrew D'Agostini.

After Brampton restored its lead 1:10 later on Luke Pither's third goal of the game to complete the "hat trick," for a second time in the second period Indy knotted it; this time on a Ryan Keller breakaway goal set-up by Brady Ramsay who sprung Keller into the straightaway with a sweet-lead breakaway feed as 40-minutes concluded with the game all even at 4-4.

It appeared that the Fuel might be on the verge of halting their long winless spell and prolonging matters to overtime and gathering a minimum of one-point in the standings. However, failure to clear the zone on several opportunities cost them an expensive price as Pacan, left uncovered at the right edge of the crease converted from a point shot which originated from the left side. The late goal was officially scored at 19:57.

Brampton outshot Indy, 46-26 as the 46-shots were the second most which the Fuel have surrendered thus far this season. D'Agostini was credited with his second win of the season while Jake Hildebrand, re-assigned to the Fuel Wednesday from AHL Rockford, was saddled with the hard-luck loss.

Brampton sweeps the two-game series here in Indianapolis, pushing its win streak to 3-in a row, mirroring its first 3-games of an extended 7-game road trip. The Fuel have now lost 6-straight at home.

Next up for the Fuel will be 5-games in 6-days next week, beginning Tuesday, December 27th at Fort Wayne. Next home appearance will be Friday, December 30th at 7:35 against Cincinnati on "Superheroes Night" at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com http://www.indyfuelhockey.com/ or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/indyfuel and Instagram http://www.instagram.com/indyfuel (@IndyFuel http://www.twitter.com/indyfuel ) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/indyfuel .

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.