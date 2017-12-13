Ads Welcome Dean Lowry, Josh Jones

News Release

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals finished up a three game road trip over the weekend and now return to the Panther Arena ice for a 7 pm contest against the San Diego Gulls.

Packer defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who scored a touchdown yesterday in Green Bay's win over Tampa Bay, and safety Josh Jones will be at the game to great fans and sign autographs down in the South Goal Tap from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. The visit is part of Green & Gold Tuesday, presented by Menard & Menard and LeafGuard.

Tuesday is also the team's first Taco Tuesday of the season! Fans can get two tacos and a soda for only $5!

Plus, Admirals Captain Trevor Smith and Alternate Captain Harry Zolnierczyk will sign autographs after the game in the Aurora Sports Health Autograph Corner.

