January 31, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Baltimore Blast News Release





Adriano Dos Santos Named to MASL Team of the Week

Vini Dantas Honorable Mention

The MASL has announced that Blast defender Adriano Dos Santos has been named to the MASL Team of the Week for week 14.

Dos Santos recorded 2 goals and an assist in the Blast victory over the Ambush on Sunday. Dos Santos and the Blast defense held the Ambush to 1 goal off only 8 shots.

Vini Dantas who recorded a hat trick with 3 goals was named as an honorable mention.

MASL Team of the Week:

GK- Josh Lemos- Milwaukee Wave

D- Adriano Dos Santos- Baltimore Blast

M- Hiram Ruiz- Soles de Sonora

M- Ian Bennett- Milwaukee Wave

F- Nick Perera- Ontario Fury

F- Moises Ganzalez- Syracuse Silver Knights

Honorable Mention:

Bryan O'Quinn (Syracuse Silver Knights), Danny Waltman (Tacoma Stars), Alex Caceres (Ontario Fury), Darren Toby (Syracuse Silver Knights), Christian Gutierrez (Atletico Baja), Thiago Freitas(Harrisburg Heat), Daniel Villela (Atletico Baja), Vini Dantas (Baltimore Blast), Slavisa Ubiparipovic (Syracuse Silver Knights), Ramone Palmer (Kansas City Comets)

Dos Santos and the rest of the Blast will be back in action this Saturday, February 4th when they take on the Milwaukee Wave. Tickets are on sale now and they can be purchased by calling the Blast office at 410-73-BLAST or through TicketMaster.com.

