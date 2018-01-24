Admirals Weekly Recap

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, head into another five-game, eight-day road trip after taking three of a possible four points from South Division foe South Carolina over the weekend.

SCHEDULE: Friday, January 19 vs. South Carolina, OTL, 2-3 Saturday, January 20 vs. South Carolina, OTW, 3-2 Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Greenville, 7:00 pm Friday, Jan. 26 at Atlanta, 7:35 pm Saturday, Jan. 27 at Atlanta, 7:05 pm Sunday, Jan. 28 at South Carolina, 3:00 pm

Quick Hits: The Admirals topped South Carolina on Saturday night 3-2 in overtime, taking their first victory of the season against the Stingrays. Norfolk gained three out of four points on the weekend, and has recorded points in 11 of the teams last 13 games. The Admirals hit the road for a five-game road trip, before starting February with nine straight home games.

Week Ahead: Norfolk continues to dive deep into South Division play, facing off with three different South Division opponents this week. The four games are part of a five-game road trip lasting eight days. Tuesdays mid-week contest pits the Admirals against the Swamp Rabbits for only the second time this season. The Admirals won the previous meeting 5-2 in Greenville just over two weeks ago. After Wednesday night the Admirals play the Swamp Rabbits four more times, all at Scope Arena.

Following the stop in Greenville the Admirals make their final trip of the season to Atlanta for a weekend set with the Gladiators. Norfolk fell in Atlanta on January 10, snapping an eight-game point streak. The weekend wraps up with a stop Sunday in Charleston, SC for the first of two games against the Stingrays. All four games come against South Division opponents whom the Admirals are chasing in the standings.

Sixty Isn't Enough: Saturday night was the eighth time in the last 11 games that the Admirals have needed either overtime or a shootout to decide the winner. Norfolk's 13 overtime games this season is only bested by Colorado, who has appeared in 14 overtime games. This season the Admirals are 5-5 in overtime, and 2-1 in shootouts. After winning three of their first four games decided in overtime, the win on Saturday was the Admirals second overtime win in the last five attempts.

On the Road Again: January is month spent mainly on the road and the trend will continue with a five-game road trip to wrap up the month. Unlike earlier in the month the current five-game swing puts the Admirals against only South Division opponents. After returning home Norfolk will play five straight against North Division foes as a part of a nine-game home stand encompassing the majority of February.

Quick Strikes: Friday night the Admirals scored twice in 0:20 to tie the game in the end of regulation. The tallies were the fastest two goals the Admirals have scored this season. It was also the fifth time in the last seven games that the Admirals have scored twice in a three-minute span. The only times that the Admirals offense has been held without two quick tallies is in the 4-1 loss to Atlanta, and on Saturday night.

So It's You Again: Sunday and Tuesday the Admirals will see the Stingrays for the fourth and fifth times in the last three weeks. Prior to January 9 the Admirals and Stingrays had only played twice all season. Those meetings occurred in late October, when the Admirals opened the home portion of their schedule. The Ads and Rays wrap up the season series before the end of February, playing once more in North Charleston on February 20.

Roster Moves: On Monday afternoon the Admirals released defenseman Don Olivieri, who has left the team for personal reasons. In a corresponding move forward Jari Allevi has been added to the active roster and is expected to be available for the weeks games.

