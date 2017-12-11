Admirals Weekly: December 11, 2017

News Release

NORFOLK, VA.- The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, return to Scope Arena for a pair of games this weekend after a five-game road trip.

Last Week:

Friday, Dec. 8 at Manchester, L, 5-2

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Adirondack, L, 4-2

Sunday, Dec. 10 at Manchester, 1-2

This Week:

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Orlando, 7:00 pm

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Orlando, 7:00 pm

Quick Hits:

Norfolk and Orlando kick off a five-game set on Friday night at Scope Arena. The Admirals will host Teddy Toss as well as Hannukah night on Saturday night, December 16. Only four of the Admirals twelve games in the month of December take place at Scope Arena. Rookie TJ Melancon has goals three of his last five games.

Week Ahead:

The five-consecutive games against the Solar Bears is the most consecutive games against one opponent that the Admirals play this season. Heading into the weekend the Admirals sit nine points back from the Solar Bears for fifth place in the South Division. Orlando (10-11-4-0) has one game in hand on the Admirals and only trails fourth place Atlanta by two points.

Teddy Toss Night:

Saturday night is the Admirals Teddy Toss game presented by Salvation Army. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to Saturday's game to throw onto the ice after the Admirals first goal. All of the stuffed animals that are tossed onto the ice will be donated to the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots. There will also be donation bins on the concourse both Friday and Saturday nights for fans that wish to bring new toys to donate to Toys for Tots in addition to throwing their stuffed animals.

Heating Up:

After only scoring once in his first 18 professional games, defenseman TJ Melancon has scored in three of his last five games. In his first professional season, Melancon has notched 12 points (4g, 8a) in 24 games. Two of the defenseman's four goals have come on the man-advantage. While playing for Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) Melancon lead the league in goals scored by a defenseman (19). Ten of the Oshawa, ON natives 19 goals came on the power play. 15 of the 29 goals scored during Melancon's junior career came on the power play.

Keeping Pace:

Forward Darik Angeli continued on his point per game pace since joining the Admirals, adding a pair of assists over the weekend. Angeli has 14 points (6g, 8a) in 14 games with the Admirals. In 19 games this season the forward is just shy of a point per game, with 17 points (9g, 8a). Angeli is currently fourth on the team in scoring behind Brodie Dupont, Grant Besse, and Thomas Frazee.

Dupont, who scored on Saturday night in Glens Falls, continued to lead the Admirals in scoring. The captain has only gone consecutive games without a point once this season. Dupont's 21 points in 24 games is just shy of his pace from a year ago when the captain netted 41 points in 40 games with the Admirals.

Former Bears:

This weekend a pair of Admirals will face off with their former team for the first time. Kenton Helgesen, who began the season with the Solar Bears, appeared in three games before joining the Admirals. Darik Angeli, who began the season with Rapid City, will be facing the team he finished the 2016-17 season with for the first time. Last season the forward notched 20 points in 36 games for the Solar Bears. The Lakewood, CO native also dressed for seven playoff games with the Solar Bears last year as well.

