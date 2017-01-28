Admirals Use Theatrics to Complete Sweep of Manchester
January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals (15-22-4-0) polished off a three-game sweep of the Manchester Monarchs (26-10-3-4) on Saturday, earning a 4-3 shootout victory.
Frankie Simonelli got the Admirals on the board just 3:44 in, for his fifth goal of the year. With established possession in the offensive zone, Alex Pompeo found the Bensonville, IL native found cutting towards the net for a slam dunk. The puck beat Manchester netminder Jonah Imoo low to the blocker side for the first goal of the evening.
The Admirals lead doubled later in the first when Aaron Harstad's shot was deflected home by captain Brodie Dupont. Leading up to the shot, forward Domenic Alberga made a mid-air swat with his stick to bat down a clearing attempt by Manchester, keeping the puck in the zone. After Alberga found Harstad with the pass, Dupont's third goal in two nights came just seconds following.
Similar to last night thought, the opposition would make a mark of their own to set the score at 2-1 after one. A defensive lapse by Norfolk in their own end allowed Derek Arnold to be left wide open in the slot and after Gasper Kopitar found him with a backhand pass, the light came on.
In the second period Ben Murphy regained the Admirals two-goal lead, burying on a breakaway late in the frame. All by himself against Imoo, Murphy went to the forehand to slide one past the British Columbia-born goaltender.
The final period of regulation began with a power play goal for the Monarchs though, Derek Arnold's second of the night. Admirals netminder Steven Summerhays, starting in his first game since New Years Eve in Manchester, made the initial stop but the rebound was there for the taking and Arnold took advantage.
With the score 3-2, Teddy Doherty came in in the clutch for Manchester, evening the score. Quentin Shore made a nice move to avoid Brodie Dupont and slide a backhand pass to Doherty, who had no trouble depositing the rubber into the empty four-by-six with Summerhays still on the opposite side of the crease.
Regulation had no fourth goal for for either side and neither did the five-minute overtime, so on to the shootout it went for the second straight night. Frankie Simonelli and Joey Benik were able to beat Imoo in the skills competition to give Norfolk the 4-3 victory.
The Admirals conclude their six game home stance on Wednesday against Adirondack at 7:15. Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com and at the Norfolk Scope Arena box office. For more information on the team, visit norfolkadmirals.com and like/follow the team on all major social media platforms.
