Admirals Top Jackals with a Three-Goal Third

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release





NORFOLK, VA.- The Elmira Jackals (7-18-5-0) opened 2017 by surrendering 51 shots on goal and allowing three unanswered third period goals in a 4-1 loss to the Norfolk Admirals (8-20-4-0) Friday night at the Norfolk Scope.

In their first period of 2017, the Jackals faced two early Admirals power plays, but successfully killed both off to keep the game scoreless. After those back-to-back Norfolk power plays, the Jackals got a pair of power plays of their own. Elmira struck late on their first man advantage as Steven Kaunisto wristed a shot from the left point. The shot went untouched through traffic for his fifth goal of the season at 12:26, with Davis Vandane and Greg Betzold picking up the assists. The Jackals carried that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

A string of second-period penalties by the Jackals snatched the momentum they had and the Admirals eventually tied the game late in the period. On their fourth power play of the period, and seventh of the game, Frankie Simonelli blasted a slap shot through Andy Iles, who got a piece of the shot, but couldn't keep it out of the net. Simonelli's tally tied the game 1-1 at 13:31 and gave him three goals against the Jackals this season.

Despite the abundance of Admirals power plays, the Jackals entered the third period tied 1-1, but Norfolk controlled the play in the third and connected for three goals to earn the win. Jaedon Descheneau broke the tie with a tap in goal after he out-waited Iles on a 1-on-1 chance at the bottom of the left circle. After the Jackals hit back-to-back posts and Brandon Anderson robbed Greg Amlong with a diving paddle save, the Admirals opened a two goal lead with a shorthanded goal. Nick MacNeil buried a rebound at the left circle at 15:18 to make it 3-1. Three minutes later Paul Rodrigues iced the game with an empty-net goal to give the Admirals the 4-1 win.

ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017

