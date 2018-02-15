Admirals to Give out Ben Franklin Bobbleheads on Saturday

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals will host the Texas Stars on Saturday, February 17th at 1 pm at the Panther Arena. This game was originally scheduled for Friday, February 16th, however, the game has been moved to Saturday due to a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee men's basketball game.

On Saturday, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will take home a Benjamin Franklin bobblehead, naturally adorned in Admirals apparel complete with a key & kite, courtesy of Professional Construction Inc. This founding father, inventor, scientist, printer, politician, and diplomat invested a significant portion of his life investigating electrical phenomena. It's no wonder he was drawn to the electrifying nature of the Admirals.

In addition, Disney Channel actress Miranda May, from the Imagen Award nominated series Bunk'd, will make an appearance at Saturday's game. The star will be available to sign autographs for all fans from 12-3 pm in the Panther Arena's South Goal Tap.

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday's game at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

