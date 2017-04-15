Admirals to Face Griffins in Calder Cup Playoffs

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals
News Release
Milwaukee, WI-For the second consecutive season the Milwaukee Admirals will face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Central Division Semifinals will begin with games in Grand Rapids on Friday, April 21 at 6 pm CT and Sunday, April 23 at 3 pm CT. The series then shifts to Milwaukee for game three on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Game four, if necessary, will be in Milwaukee on Friday, April 28 at 7 pm and game five would shift back to Michigan on Monday, May 1 at 6 pm CT
C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6:00 CT Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 3:00 CT Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7:00 CT *Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7:00 CT *Game 5 - Mon., May 1 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6:00 CT
The Admirals finished the season in third place in the Central Division with a 43-25-4-3 record and 93 points, while the Griffins ended up in second with 100 points on a 47-23-1-5 mark. The Griffins held the advantage in the regular season series, winning seven of the 12 contests.
Last season Milwaukee entered the post-season as the division champs but were swept in three games by the Griffins in the opening round. The only other time the two teams have faced-off in the post-season was back in 2006 when the Ads swept the Griffins 4-0 in the Western Conference Finals.
Tickets for the April 26th game are as low as just $8 and are now on sale by logging on to http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Groups of 10 or more receive priority seating and discounts off the face value of the tickets. Fans interested in group tickets should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.
In addition, ticket packages for the playoffs are currently available by visiting http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. The packages begin at just $120 and include the same seat for every game during the Admirals post-season run. If the team doesn't play all of the games the excess money can either be refunded or applied to a season tickets for the 2017-18 season.
