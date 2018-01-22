Admirals Storm Back in Last Minute, Fall in OT 3-2

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - Domenic Alberga scored with less than a second left to tie the game and cap off a two-goal comeback, but South Carolina claimed the extra point as the Admirals fell 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

Norfolk scored twice in the last 0:20 of regulation to send the game into overtime on Friday night. It was the seventh time in the last ten games that the Admirals have played into overtime. Alberga and TJ Melancon both head into Saturday night riding three-game point streaks.

South Carolina first got on the board in the second period just over two minutes in. In the left-hand corner Hampus Gustafsson spun around throwing the puck towards the net. The odd angle shot managed to find a way through the legs of Reichenbach, giving the Stingrays a 1-0 lead. Just under a minute and a half later the lead would double. Tim McGauley found a loose puck in front of the net and deked around the Norfolk goaltender before tucking the puck into the net. Despite a barrage of Norfolk shots in the second period the Stingrays would hold the Admirals scoreless in the first and take the 2-0 lead into the intermission.

South Carolina's Parker Milner kept his shut out alive through 59 minutes of action, but Norfolk finally solved the goaltender in the last minute. With the goaltender pulled Grant Besse ripped a slap shot from the point that zipped past Parker Milner with 19.4 seconds to play in regulation. Trailing by one the Admirals pulled the goaltender once again. Off the ensuing draw the Admirals pushed the puck into the South Carolina zone gaining possession in the right corner. TJ Melancon threw the puck at the net, forcing Milner to kick the puck out into the high slot. Crashing the net, Domenic Alberga one-touched the puck past Milner into the back of the net, tying the game with 0.5 seconds left on the clock. For the second straight game against the Stingrays, Norfolk found themselves headed to overtime for the second straight game against the Stingrays.

In the overtime period South Carolina would claim the extra point 1:45 into the three-on-three. Kris Bindulus rolled off the right wall and snapped a shot low to the blocker side of Reichenbach, giving the Stingrays the 3-2 victory.

Both teams finished the night 0-for-2 on the man-advantage. Reichenbach made 26 saves, while Milner recorded 35 saves on 37 shots.

