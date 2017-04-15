Admirals Sink Hogs in Final Road Matchup

News Release

Milwaukee, Wis. - Six different players scored for the Milwaukee Admirals as the Rockford IceHogs finished off the road portion of their 2016-17 season with a 6-2 loss at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday night. Rockford plays their final game of the 2016-17 season back home at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Highlighting the night for Rockford was Luc Snuggerud, who scored his first professional goal on a deflected shot in the second frame.

The Admirals opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period of play. Frederick Gaudreau started the scoring when he snapped a shot from the top of the left circle into the upper right corner of the net for a power play tally at 5:01. Justin Kirkland followed it up when he slammed home a rebound tally for his ninth goal of the season with 5:19 to play.

A wild second frame saw the two clubs combine for five goals. Milwaukee started the action when Samuel Girard netted his first professional tally, but Nolan Valleau answered for the Hogs with a shot off the goalpost and into the net. Matt White then put the Admirals up 4-1 when a deflected pass landed on his stick right in front of the net at 9:32. The IceHogs kept battling back, and Snuggerud picked up his first pro goal when his shot deflected off an Admirals skate in front of the net. With Rockford on the power play late in the frame, Milwaukee earned a 3-on-2 chance that ended with Adam Pardy striking from the slot, putting the Admirals up 5-2 heading into the third.

Milwaukee finished off the contest with a rebound goal from Trevor Smith early in the frame to take the 6-2 victory.

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 15 vs. Iowa Wild, 7 p.m. The IceHogs host the Iowa Wild for the IceHogs last game of the 2016-17 season. Saturday is fan appreciation night and the first 2,500 fans will receive a Rockford IceHogs team photo courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

