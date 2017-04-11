Admirals Sign Moy to ATO

News Release

Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed forward Tyler Moy to an Amateur Try-Out contract (ATO).

Signed by the Predators to an entry level contract that begins next season, Moy played 36 games for Harvard University this year and led the club with 22 goals while tying for the team lead in points (45). He ranked among the NCAA's Top 15 in points per game (1.25) and goals per game (.61), as well as pacing the Crimson and ranking among the Top 10 in the nation in power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (5).

The native of La Jolla, California also helped Harvard reach the 2017 Frozen Four, scoring three goals in two games during the East Regional en route to being named to the all-tournament team.

Nashville's sixth-round selection (175th overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft, Moy finished his four-year collegiate career (2013-17) with 101 points (45g-56a) in 131 games.

Moy will look to make his pro debut when the Admirals visit Rockford in the final regular season road game Wed., Apr. 12. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Apr. 14, also against Rockford.

