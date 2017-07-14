Admirals Sign Army to AHL Contract

News Release

Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the club has signed forward Derek Army to an American Hockey League contract for the 2017-18 season.

Army joined the Admirals mid-season last year and played in 37 games for the team, scoring seven goals and adding five assists for 12 points, while finishing with a +8 rating. He began the year with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL where he notched 17 points (12g-5a) in 28 games before being recalled by the Ads.

A native of North Kingstown, RI, Army had played in 36 AHL games with Portland, Ontario, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before joining the Admirals last year. In 2015-16 he recorded four goals and added five assists in the playoffs while helping the Nailers reach the Kelly Cup Finals. Army played four years of college hockey at Providence College, including one year while his dad, Tim Army, was the head coach.

Army and the Admirals will kick of the 2017-18 campaign in Iowa against the Wild on Oct. 7. They will begin the home portion of the schedule on Friday, October 20th at 7 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena.

