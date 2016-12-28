Admirals Shutout Wild 3-0

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





MILWAUKEE, WI - The Iowa Wild (14-15-2-1, 31 points) were defeated by the Milwaukee Admirals (18-8-2-1, 39 points) 3-0 in front of 7,287 fans on Wednesday night at UWM Panther Arena. Milwaukee goalie Jonas Gunnarsson (2-2-1) made 21 saves for his first North American shutout. Forwards Mike Liambas, Frederick Gaurdreau and Justin Kirkland supplied the offense, as Milwaukee improved to 3-2-0-0 against Iowa this season. Iowa goalie Alex Stalock (9-8-2) stopped 24 of 27 in defeat. It marked only the second regulation loss in the last eight games for the Wild. Iowa plays in Rockford at 7 PM CT on Friday night.

The Admirals tallied the only goal of the first period with the game's opening strike at 6:30. Defenseman Rick Pinkston led a rush through center ice and into the Iowa zone. Pinkston blasted a shot from the top of the left-wing circle, as Mike Liambas crashed the Wild net. Goalie Alex Stalock made the initial save, but Liambas jammed the rebound past the Wild goalie for his third goal of the year and a 1-0 Milwaukee lead.

The Admirals used an early second-period power play to take a 2-0 lead. Forward Matt White dropped the puck on the right-wing wall for defenseman Alexandre Carrier. The rookie defender slipped the puck down towards the slot, where Frederick Gaudreau was waiting. Gaudreau flipped a backhand shot under the crossbar for his fifth goal of the year and a 2-0 Admirals lead.

The Admirals made it a 3-0 lead at 2:16 of the third period off Justin Kirkland's first career AHL goal. Defensemen Jonathan Diaby and Jack Dougherty, working the puck through center ice. Diaby slipped the puck to Kirkland up the left wing. Kirkland carried the puck down the left side and beat Stalock off the glove.

The Wild will play a pair of road games prior to returning home to play the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 PM. The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the game receive a 2017 Iowa Wild calendar, presented by Edwards Graphic Arts. It is also a $2 Hotdog night and there is a postgame fireworks show at the conclusion of the game.

