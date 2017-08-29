Admirals Set Pre-Season Schedule

News Release

Milwaukee, WI-The Admirals announced today that the team will play two exhibition games during their training camp prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

The Ads will play their only home game of the pre-season on Saturday, September 30 when they host the Chicago Wolves at 6:00 pm at Panther Arena. Tickets are just $10 for adults and $6 for college students/kids and are on sale now. Fans can order advance tickets in person at the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, via phone at (414) 227-0550, or click here. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Panther Arena the night of the game.

Milwaukee will begin their pre-season schedule on Thursday, September 28th when they take on the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford at 7 pm. Ticket information for that game can be found at www.goicehogs.com.

The Ads will kick off the 2017-18 home regular season schedule by hosting the Hershey Bears on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 pm at Panther Arena.

