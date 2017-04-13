April 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals
News Release
Milwaukee, WI-Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will play home playoff games on Wednesday, April 26 and, if necessary, Friday April 28. Both games will be at 7 pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
The Admirals will be the third seed in the Central Division and start their series on the road against either the Grand Rapids Griffins or the Chicago Wolves. The complete first round series schedule will be released as soon as the opponent is known, but it will not be prior to the conclusion of Friday night's games.
Tickets for the April 26th game are as low as just $8 and are now on sale by logging on to http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Groups of 10 or more receive priority seating and discounts off the face value of the tickets. Fans interested in group tickets should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.
In addition, ticket packages for the playoffs are currently available by visiting http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. The packages begin at just $120 and include the same seat for every game during the Admirals post-season run. If the team doesn't play all of the games the excess money can either be refunded or applied to a season tickets for the 2017-18 season.
Don't forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and like us on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2017
- Admirals Set First Two Home Playoff Games - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Cap 2016-17 Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Magic Number Down to One in Overtime Loss To Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Gulls Get Back to Winning Ways with 5-1 Victory over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Maillet and Amadio Roll Reign Past Heat in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Score Two Early Goals, Hang on for 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Release Pacific Division Semifinals Schedule vs. San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Condors Fall in SD, But Remain in Playoff Hunt - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls First Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Clinch Home-Ice Advantage with 2-1 Shootout Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Put up 48 Shots But Fall in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Shootout Win at Wilkes-Barre Locks up Spot In Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Hold on for 4-3 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Stars Edge Rampage 4-3 - San Antonio Rampage