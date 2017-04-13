Admirals Score Two Early Goals, Hang on for 2-1 Win

April 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
Rockford, Ill. - An early two-goal lead by the Milwaukee Admirals was enough to secure a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Midway through the first period, Vladislav Kamene tapped in a loose puck in front of netminder Lars Johansson to put Milwaukee on the scoreboard.
Nearly five minutes later at the 15:47 mark, Center Yakov Trenin recorded his first goal of the season to bury what proved to be the game-winner for the Admirals. Trenin's goal put Milwaukee up 2-0.
Tyler Motte netted the Hogs lone goal at the 11:50 mark in the third with a pass from Kyle Baun and Luc Snuggerud. The tally stripped a shutout victory away from Admirals Marek Mazanec, who stopped 27 shots in the contest.
Next Home Game: Saturday, April 15 vs. Iowa Wild, 7 p.m. The IceHogs host the Iowa Wild for the IceHogs last game of the 2016-17 season. Saturday is fan appreciation night and the first 2,500 fans will receive a Rockford IceHogs team photo courtesy of American Solutions for Business.
