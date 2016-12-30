Admirals Release Brittain and Bradley

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Friday that the team has released forwards Josh Brittain and Cody Bradley from their standard ECHL contracts.

Brittain, 26, had 14 points through 28 games with the team thus far this season.

Bradley, 22, totaled just one point through 10 games with the team.

Gabriel Verpaelst, Nick MacNeil and Brodie Dupont will all be alternate captains this weekend.

The Admirals are on the road this weekend taking on Elmira tonight and Manchester on Saturday. Both games can be heard on 102.1 FM The Tide with Pete Michaud and watched on ECHL.TV, as well as at Buffalo Wild Wings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, the official watching location for all Admirals home games.

Following the road trip the team returns home for eight home games during the month of January, including five games against teams who have not traveled to Norfolk yet this season. Tickets for all games are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com, as well as at the Norfolk Scope box office.

