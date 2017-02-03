Admirals Receive American Hockey League Help

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced three roster moves on Friday, involving one defenseman and two goaltenders.

First, the Bakersfield Condors declared the reassignment of defenseman Mikael Tam to Norfolk this morning. Tam, 25, was recalled on January 15th and played just one game in his tenure out west. Prior to being called up, the fifth year pro played a dozen games with the Admirals this season and recorded 14 points over the course of those battles.

In the crease, the Admirals have been reassigned goaltender Philippe Desrosiers from the Dallas Stars. The 21-year-old goaltender is on an NHL contract with Dallas after being selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Texas club. Thus far this season the 6'1" - 194 lbs. netminder has played in 20 games, 13 games with the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) and seven with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

In correspondence, goaltender Steven Summerhays has been traded to the South Carolina Stingrays. Through six games played his record was 2-3 with the club, including a 3.36 goals against average and a .893 save percentage.

Tam (#22) and Desrosiers (#35) will be available to play this evening as the Admirals take on the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, beginning at 7 P.M. The contest will be available to watch on ECHL.TV, as well as on 102.1 FM The Tide, the official radio station of the team.

Following the road trip the team returns home for a Spaghetti Wednesday contest against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is 7:15 P.M. and the first 200 folks to purchase a ticket the day of the game, starting at 10 A.M. will receive a free spaghetti dinner, served in Meeting Room 4 from 6-8 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.