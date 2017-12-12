Admirals Recall Army from Wheeling

Milwaukee Admirals

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals

News Release

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled Derek Army from loan to the Wheeling Nailers.

Army has posted seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 21 contests with the Nailers so far this season. Last year he recorded 12 points (7g-5a) and a +8 rating while playing in 37 games for the Admirals.

Army and the Admirals will return to Panther Arena on Tuesday night at 7 pm when they play host the San Diego Gulls.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central