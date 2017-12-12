Admirals Recall Army from Wheeling

News Release

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled Derek Army from loan to the Wheeling Nailers.

Army has posted seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 21 contests with the Nailers so far this season. Last year he recorded 12 points (7g-5a) and a +8 rating while playing in 37 games for the Admirals.

Army and the Admirals will return to Panther Arena on Tuesday night at 7 pm when they play host the San Diego Gulls.

