Admirals Look for Fourth Straight Victory

News Release

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, look for their fourth straight victory on Friday taking on the Manchester Monarchs.

Game #22

Admirals (7-13-1-0) at Monarchs (12-7-1-1)

SNHU Arena

7:00 pm

Last Time Out:

Norfolk dug out of a four-goal hole, scoring five-straight goals to beat Jacksonville 7-6 in overtime. The victory was Norfolk's third straight, and third straight game that's gone past regulation.

After allowing three goals in the first four minutes of the game the Admirals outscored Jacksonville 7-3 in the final 55 minutes of play. Darik Angeli played hero scoring the OT winner with 0:11 remaining in the overtime period, preventing the teams from going to a shootout for the second straight night.

Head to Head:

Norfolk and Manchester meet for the fourth time this season after a trio of games at the Scope in early November. The Monarchs took two of the first three meetings, and gained a point in the third. Angelo Miceli scored the overtime game-winning goal in the final game of the three-game week. Last season each team took four victories away from the eight game season series.

Defenseman Michael Young leads all Admirals against the Monarchs with three points (1g, 2a) in two games. Tommy Schutt is the only Admiral to score more than once in the previous three games against Manchester. Jamie Murray won his only start of the season against Manchester, while Ty Reichenbach has never faced the Monarchs.

Manchester's Matt Marcinew and Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman had a strong weekend when the teams faced off in November each netting five points (3g, 2a). The Monarchs had 11 other players get at least a point in the previous games against Norfolk. Charles Wiliams made two starts in net against the Admirals allowing five goals.

Going for Four:

The weekend begins with the Admirals riding a three-game winning streak. Last season the Admirals had three consecutive wins on four separate occasions but only once did the streak go past three games. January marked the first-time last season that the Admirals were able to string together multiple wins, and on that occasion the team ticked off six straight. Only six times since rejoining the ECHL have the Admirals had a win streak of three or more games.

Road Power:

Despite being held scoreless on the power play Thursday the Admirals boast the league's third-ranked road power play this season. The team has capitalized on nine of 36 opportunities (25%). Only Wheeling (28.8%) and Wichita (28.6%) have been more successful away from home with the extra-man this season.

Overall the Admirals are converting on 15% of power plays, and rank 18th in the ECHL. Rookie Grant Besse leads the team, and is tied for the ECHL rookie lead with four power play goals.

First Timers:

Last weekend in Jacksonville a trio of players netted their first career ECHL goals. John Rey, Max Cook and Don Olivieri all found the back of the net for the first time in the pair of victories. The three newcomers became the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd players to score a goal in an Admirals uniform this season. In addition to his goal, Cook added an assist giving the forward his first multi-point game in the ECHL.

League's Best:

After going three-for-five on the power play last Saturday night in Jacksonville the Admirals now have the best road power play in the ECHL. This season the Admirals have converted on 12-of-41 power play chances away from home. Over the two game weekend the Admirals converted on exactly 50% of the power plays they were awarded.

On five different occasions the Admirals have scored multiple power play goals. Grant Besse (4) and Brodie Dupont (3) lead the Admirals in power play goals this season

Upcoming:

After wrapping up a three-in-three on Sunday the Admirals will return home to Scope for a pair of games against Orlando. Back to back home games will be the first of five consecutive against the Solar Bears. The home set is highlighted by the Admirals Teddy Toss game, which will be held on Saturday, December 16.

