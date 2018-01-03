Admirals Kickstart 10th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser with $1,500 Donation

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, announced the 10th Anniversary of the Guns and Hoses game with a check presentation Friday night prior to puck drop against the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Admirals Chief Revenue Officer Trent Ferguson presented Norfolk Fire and Rescue's Wayne Oporto, and Portsmouth Police Department's Eric Westrick with a $1,500 commitment as a kick-off to the annual fundraising game. The game, which pits local Fire and Rescue against Police, will take place on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 prior to the Admirals game.

Tickets are on sale now by visiting admiralsgroups.com and using the promo code CHKD. A percentage of every ticket purchased will be donated to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. The Guns and Hoses game, played prior to the Norfolk Admirals game versus the Atlanta Gladiators, will start at 3pm.

Tickets purchased for the Guns and Hoses game will be good for entry into the Admirals Gladiators game that evening.

