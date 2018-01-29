Admirals Fall to Rays 3-1 Sunday Afternoon

News Release

Charleston, SC.- South Carolina scored three straight goals on Sunday afternoon as they topped the Admirals 3-1 at North Charleston Coliseum.

Ty Reichenbach made 44 saves on 47 shots in the loss. The Admirals fell to 16-21-5-1 on the season.

17 minutes into the first period Darik Angeli walked into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the top of the left circle that zipped into the top left corner, giving the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

Kelly Zajac knotted the game up at the 7:20 mark of the second. The forward stepped out from the right post and took a shot that rolled up and over Ty Reichenbach, before falling into the back of the net. Six minutes later the Stingrays struck again to take a 2-1 lead. Tim McGauley took a shot from the left circle that beat Reichenbach low to the far side at the 13:19 mark, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead.

South Carolina jumped right back on the scoreboard at the start of the third period. Marcus Perrier took the puck off the opening faceoff, sent a shot past Reichenbach, pushing the lead to 3-1. Norfolk would get three chances on the power play in the third but were unable to score as the Stingrays topped the Admirals 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Ty Reichenbach, named third star of the game, finished with 44 saves on 47 shots in the loss. Adam Carlson made 25 saves on 26 shots in the victory. Norfolk ended the night 0-for-4 on the man-advantage.

The Admirals wrap up a five-game road trip on Tuesday against South Carolina.

