Admirals Fall to Rampage in Shoot-Out

February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI--Freddy Gaudreau scored twice for the second consecutive game, but the Admirals dropped a 5-4 shoot-out decision to the San Antonio Rampage on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Milwaukee, but extended their point streak to five games.

The Admirals got on the board first with a shorthanded tally by Petter Granberg with just under five minutes left in the opening period. Granberg's wrister from the right point found its way through traffic and beat San Antonio goalie Spenser Martin on the short side.

However, the Rampage took control in the second period, scoring three straight times to grab a 3-1 advantage.

Gaudreau got his first of the night at 11:55 of the second when he picked up a loose puck at the Rampage blueline and raced in uncontested before putting a little juke on Martin and beating with a backhand to pull Milwaukee within one.

The Ads had a power-play to start the third period and that's when Gaudreau struck again, firing a one-timer from the left circle to level the score just 35 seconds in.

Less than 90 seconds later Anthony Richard gave the Ads a 4-3 lead via a pretty feed from Freddy Allard. Allard carried the puck off the wall and it appeared he was going to shoot before passing at the last second to a crashing Richard, and he had a wide open net for his 12th of the season.

The Rampage wouldn't go away, however, as they leveled the score on Reid Petryk's second of the game with 8:24 remaining regulation, eventually sending the game to overtime.

After a scoreless OT, the first nine shooters were stopped by Martin and Ads netminder Anders Lindback before Brendan Ranford converted on his attempt to win it for San Antonio and give the Admirals their first shoot-out loss of the season after five wins.

The Admirals are off until Saturday when they will play host to the Texas Stars at 1 pm at Panther Arena.

