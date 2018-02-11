Admirals Fall in Weekend Finale, 5-2

Norfolk, VA.- A pair of third period goals helped the Thunder top the Admirals 5-2, taking the weekend series on Sunday afternoon.

Grant Besse notched an assist on the Admirals first goal of the night, giving the forward points in each of his last three games.

Thomas Frazee scored the first goal of the night just over four minutes into regulation. The forward took a snap shot from the right circle. With the rebound flying out towards him Frazee swatted the puck out of mid-air to put it back on net. Sholl made one more save but the third time was the charm for Frazee who jammed the puck home, giving Norfolk the 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later the Thunder evened things up. James Henry, cutting in front of the net, grabbed the puck out of the air and dropped it in front of the net, just knocking it past Jamie Murray to even the score at 1-1. Before the end of the period the Thunder took their first lead of the night. Andrew Radjenovic took advantage of a turnover in the high slot, and capitalized giving the Thunder a 2-1 lead.

Adirondack would double that lead midway through the second. On the power play Shane Conacher took a shot through traffic from the left side that beat Murray giving the Thunder a 3-1 lead. After killing off a two-minute five-on-three the Admirals brought themselves back within one. Michael Young, sprinting out of the box, picked up a loose puck along the far wall and cut towards the net. Young's first shot was saved, however the defenseman gathered the rebound and put a backhand shot past Sholl to bring the Admirals within one after two periods.

Adirondack would score the only two goals of the final frame running the score to 5-2 when the final horn sounded.

Norfolk's Jamie Murray finished the night making 37 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

The Admirals continue a nine-game home stand on Wednesday night as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen.

