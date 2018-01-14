Admirals Fall in Overtime to Nailers 4-3

News Release

Wheeling, W.V. - Norfolk picked up a point on Friday night but fell in overtime 4-3 to the Nailers. The Admirals saw a three-goal lead disappear in the overtime loss.

It was the sixth time in the last nine games that the Admirals have needed overtime. Norfolk was held scoreless on the man-advantage once again, going 0-for-3.

Norfolk got on the board on the first shift of the game Friday night. Brodie Dupont gathered in a rebound of a Christian Horn shot in the high slot and slammed it home, giving Norfolk the 1-0 lead. Just over 0:30 later the Admirals doubled the lead thanks to Domenic Alberga. The forward's shot from the slot found the way past Colin Stevens and to the back of the net, giving Norfolk a 2-0 lead only 1:17 into the first. The Admirals second goal ended Stevens' night.

Darik Angeli pushed the Admirals lead to 3-0 just a minute into the second period. The forward netted his 13th of the season roofing a shot from the left circle, giving Norfolk a 3-0 lead. After Norfolk took a 3-0 lead the Nailers offense got jumpstarted by the power play. Garret Meurs blasted a one-timer from the left circle past Murray to the top left corner, cutting the lead to 3-1. Wheeling got back on the board before the period ended when Zach Tolkinen netted his third goal of the season on a shot from the point. The two goals cut the Admirals lead to one goal as they went into the locker room leading 3-2.

Wheeling got the only tally of the third tying the game at 12:05 of the period. Cam Brown, working a give and go with Garrett Meurs, took a shot from the left side that snuck its way past Murray, knotting the game at 3-3. The deadlock couldn't be broken in regulation so the teams headed to overtime. It was the Admirals sixth trip past regulation in the last nine games.

In the overtime Will King spoiled multiple Admirals chances, before Riley Bourbonnais ended the game for the Nailers 2:19 into the extra frame. Bourbonnais wristed a back-hand shot from the slot that snuck past Murray, completing the Nailers comeback, and capping the game at 4-3.

Jamie Murray finished the night with 42 shots on 46 shots, while Will King made 24 saves on 25 shots, claiming the victory.

