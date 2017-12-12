Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss

News Release

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Jean-Sebastian Dea scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It was the Admirals first visit to Wilkes-Barre since winning the Calder Cup Title there back in June of 2004. Dea skated with puck to the left circle and sailed a shot over the glove of Ads goalie Juuse Saros at 2:51 of overtime. Forward Garrett Wilson scored a hat trick for the Penguins with all three goals coming in the first period. The first came at 2:26 of the first period when Wilson finished a rush to the net after receiving a pass from Josh Archibald.

Milwaukee tied the game with a shorthanded marker at 4:24 of the first period when Harry Zolnierczyk's shot from the right circle found the back of the net. Cody Bass and Trevor Murphy were awarded assists. Wilson scored his second of the game at 9:38 of the second period with a shot from the left point that traveled through a screen. He added his third when put in a rebound on the power play at 13:05 of the first period.

The Admirals moved within a goal when Emil Pettersson scored with a wrist shot from the slot at 1:20 of the second period. It was his sixth goal of the season. Pettersson's goal was assisted by Justin Kirkland and Petter Granberg. Archibald pushed the Penguins lead to 4-2 with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 19:05 of the second frame. Milwaukee worked its way back and eventually forced overtime with a pair of third period goals. First, Mark Zengerle scored a power play goal at 7:32 with a shot from the left circle for his second tally of the year.

Anthony Richard evened the game for the Ads as he cleaned up a rebound of a Zengerle shot off the right pad of Pens goalie Colin Stevens at 16:16 of the third period. The goal was Richard's fourth of the season. Zengerle and Murphy picked up the helpers.

Saros finished with 26 saves in the overtime loss.

