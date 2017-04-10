Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss

News Release

Des Moines, IA--Goalie Steve Michalek stopped 38 shots to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Admirals Sunday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Admirals forward Vladislav Kamenev fell down with the puck outside the Ads blue line in the overtime session. Kamenev could not get recover and Alex Tuch stole the puck. Tuch skated to the goal and snapped a shot past Milwaukee netminder Jonas Gunnarsson at 2:06 of the overtime.

Gunnarsson finished with 22 saves in the game. Milwaukee finished the season series with a 4-3-1-0 record against the Wild.

The Wild scored a pair of goals in the first 1:36 of the game, both after the Admirals turned the puck over at their own blue line. First, Luke Kunin ripped a shot from the top of the right circle at :49 to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Then, Colton Beck made it 2-0 with a shot from the left circle at 1:36 of the first period.

Milwaukee tied the game by crashing to the net. Yakov Trenin and Iowa defenseman Zach Palmquist slid into Wild goalie Steve Michalek. Palmquist was still down in the crease when mike Liambas sent the puck from the left circle for a deflection by Kamenev at 14:09. Liambas and Trenin picked up assists on Kamenev's 20th goal of the season, joining Pontus Aberg and Frederick Gaudreau in the 20-goal club. Kamenev is just the 29th different Ads player to reach the milestone since the team joined the American Hockey League in 2001.

Admirals forward Matt White tied the game at two apiece with 1:31 remaining in the second period. Trenin tipped a puck from the Ads blue line to Trevor Smith for a 2-on-1 with White. Smith slid a pass from the left circle and White sent a one-timer into the net for his 14th goal of the season.

Milwaukee visits Rockford in the final regular season road game Wed., Apr. 12. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Apr. 14, also against Rockford.

