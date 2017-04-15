Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals
News Release
Milwaukee, WI--The Admirals power-play went scoreless in seven tries as they dropped a 5-1 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins in the regular season finale at Panther Arena on Saturday night.
The Ads now need to wait until the conclusion of the Chicago-Iowa game to find out their first round playoff opponent.
The Griffins got on the board with a 5-on-3 goal by Mitch Callahan with 4:14 to play in the first period.
However, Tyler Moy tied the score up with his first pro goal with just 53 seconds left in the frame. Moy fired a wrist shot from the right face-off circle the went over the shoulder of Grand Rapids goalie Eddie Pasquale.
Just when it looked like the two teams would be tied heading into the intermission, Tyler Bertuzzi found a loose puck and chipped it by Jonas Gunnarsson with only .6 to go in the first.
Eric Tangradi pushed the Grand Rapids lead to 3-1 at 13:20 of the third period with his 17th of the season.
Third period goals by Evgeny Svechnikov and Colin Campbell made it 5-1 as they went on to the win.
The Admirals will begin the post-season next Friday night on the road, regardless of the opponent. They will host game 3 of their series on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 pm.
