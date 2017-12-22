Admirals Donate over 1,000 Toys to Toys for Tots After Teddy Toss

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced that over 1,000 toys were collected and donated to Toys for Tots as a result of the Teddy Toss on December 16.

After Grant Besse's second period goal last Saturday night, Admirals's fans covered the ice with stuffed animals that will all be donated to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army. Additional toys were also collected in donation bins sitting on the concourse.

"Our fans generosity and desire to help those in need makes this such a special event that we look forward to every year," said Admirals Chief Revenue Officer Trent Ferguson. "We can't thank the fans and everyone else involved enough for making sure so many local children will receive something special this holiday season."

The Admirals will be back at home on December 29 and 30 to wrap up 2017 on home ice.

Attached: Photos from Saturday nights Teddy Toss. Credit Leiby Art World

