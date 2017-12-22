December 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced that over 1,000 toys were collected and donated to Toys for Tots as a result of the Teddy Toss on December 16.
After Grant Besse's second period goal last Saturday night, Admirals's fans covered the ice with stuffed animals that will all be donated to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army. Additional toys were also collected in donation bins sitting on the concourse.
"Our fans generosity and desire to help those in need makes this such a special event that we look forward to every year," said Admirals Chief Revenue Officer Trent Ferguson. "We can't thank the fans and everyone else involved enough for making sure so many local children will receive something special this holiday season."
The Admirals will be back at home on December 29 and 30 to wrap up 2017 on home ice.
Attached: Photos from Saturday nights Teddy Toss. Credit Leiby Art World
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2017
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Admirals Donate over 1,000 Toys to Toys for Tots After Teddy Toss - Norfolk Admirals
- Doornbosch Loaned to AHL Belleville - Wichita Thunder
- Stanley Cup to Appear at 2018 Ccm/ECHL All-Star Classic - Indy Fuel
- Weekend set against Monarchs concludes pre-holiday slate - Reading Royals
- Reichenbach Makes 43 Saves as Admirals Blank Orlando - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Acquires Bligh from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Nick Bligh Traded to Wichita - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Wings Add Point-Producing Defenseman Garret Cockerill - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rampage Recall Cannata, Meloche to AHL - Colorado Eagles
- Cannata's 30-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 1-0 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Everblades Jump IceMen in 3-2 Home Victory - Florida Everblades
- WALKERS FIRST AS PRO OVERSHADOWED BY STEELHEADS WIN - Rapid City Rush
- Schaafsma Overtime Goal Gives Komets 5-4 Overtime Victory - Quad City Mallards
- Williams stops 38 shots in Monarchs victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Fuel Fall One Goal Short in Wednesday Battle with Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel