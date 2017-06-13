Admirals Complete Two Future Considerations Trades

News Release

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals completed two future considerations trades on Tuesday, receiving forward Angelo Miceli from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as well as forward Erik Bradford and defenseman Tim Daly from the Utah Grizzlies.

The Admirals acquired Miceli from the Greenville to complete the deal that sent forward Brodie Dupont south on March 9.

Miceli, 23, had 77 points in 68 games with Greenville in 2016-17, his second full season in pro hockey. With 22 goals and 55 assists, the Montreal-born forward finished 10th in total ECHL scoring this season. At the end of the campaign he earned a call up to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League, registering a point there in his lone game played. Angelo stands at 5'10" and weighs 180 pounds.

Erik Bradford and Tim Daly are headed to Norfolk in exchange for the trade that gave up Gabriel Verpaelst on March 7.

Bradford, 22, had 63 points in 62 games this season with Utah and Toledo. Totaling 17 goals and 46 assists, the left-handed center comes to Norfolk at 6'0" - 185 lbs. The 63 points solidified his positioning as the leading scorer for the Grizzlies.

Daly, 25, comes back to Norfolk after spending 12 games with the team at the start of the 2015-16 season. The defenseman from St. Cloud State University had 10 goals and 28 assists in 59 games, as well as marking an impressive +24 rating. Like Miceli, Daly spent time in the AHL in 2016-17, dressing a pair of games for the Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals additionally completed future considerations trades with the Indy Fuel, Rapid City Rush and Wheeling Nailers today. Information regarding these trades will become available later this week.

The Admirals will kick off their 2017-18 campaign in October, with the home opener coming on Friday the 27th against the South Carolina Stingrays.

