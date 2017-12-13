Admirals Can\\"t Soar with Gulls

News Release

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals lost for the third straight game as they fell 5-2 to the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.The game was Milwaukee's lone home game in a three week span.

San Diego got on the board first when Julius Nattinen's shot deflected off of Milwaukee's Trevor Murphy's stick and into the Admirals net. The Gulls made it 2-0 on a Sam Carrick power-play goal with just 1:17 to play in the first and that was all San Diego goalie Reto Berra would need.

After Kalle Kossila put the Gulls up 3-0, Admirals Captain Trevor Smith got the team on the board with a rebound goal off of a Murphy shot. The goal broke a scoreless streak of 120:28 that dated back to their game last Friday night against Wilkes-Barre Scranton. San Diego regained their three-goal cushion with Eric Fehr's third goal of the season at 13:53 of the third.

Milwaukee made it interesting as a Bobby Butler slapper from the right point got by low glove side with 1:04 to play. But on the ensuing face-off San Diego scored into an empty net to make it a 5-2 game. The Admirals will look to snap their skid on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Winnipeg for the first of two straight against the Moose.

Milwaukee's next home contest is Friday, December 15 against the Iowa Wild.

