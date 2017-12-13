December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals
News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals lost for the third straight game as they fell 5-2 to the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.The game was Milwaukee's lone home game in a three week span.
San Diego got on the board first when Julius Nattinen's shot deflected off of Milwaukee's Trevor Murphy's stick and into the Admirals net. The Gulls made it 2-0 on a Sam Carrick power-play goal with just 1:17 to play in the first and that was all San Diego goalie Reto Berra would need.
After Kalle Kossila put the Gulls up 3-0, Admirals Captain Trevor Smith got the team on the board with a rebound goal off of a Murphy shot. The goal broke a scoreless streak of 120:28 that dated back to their game last Friday night against Wilkes-Barre Scranton. San Diego regained their three-goal cushion with Eric Fehr's third goal of the season at 13:53 of the third.
Milwaukee made it interesting as a Bobby Butler slapper from the right point got by low glove side with 1:04 to play. But on the ensuing face-off San Diego scored into an empty net to make it a 5-2 game. The Admirals will look to snap their skid on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Winnipeg for the first of two straight against the Moose.
Milwaukee's next home contest is Friday, December 15 against the Iowa Wild.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2017
- Penguins Announce Four Roster Moves - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- D T.J. Brennan, G Alex Lyon Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- San Diego 5 at Milwaukee 2 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Power Play Opens Up; Roadrunners Blitz in Third Period for 5-2 Win - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Falls to Texas in Overtime 5-4 - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Can't Soar with Gulls - Milwaukee Admirals
- CHICAGO WOLVES HEADLINES: WAKE UP, SAN DIEGO! - Chicago Wolves
- San Antonio Drops 5-1 Decision to Bakersfield - San Antonio Rampage
- Gust Gets Two as Condors Cruise in San Antonio, 5-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Recall Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Receive Veteran Forward Matt Moulson on Loan from Buffalo - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - CRUNCH CONTINUE UPWARD CLIMB WITH WEEK 9 SWEEP. - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Assign Hanley to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Hillside Family of Agencies to Hold Special Santa Gift Wish Drive Decem - Syracuse Crunch
- Lough Joins Wolves Blue Line - Chicago Wolves
- Ontario Reign Game: Reign and Roadrunners Collide in the Desert - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Coach's Show Returns - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tiffels Comes Back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Weekly Update - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Rampage to Host Star Wars Night December 9 - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Sign Joseph to Entry-Level Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Welcome Dean Lowry, Josh Jones - Milwaukee Admirals
- Teddy Bear Toss Nets 4,970 Stuffed Animals for Valley Youth House - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Shop with Hillside Youth - Syracuse Crunch
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Jacob Graves to Monsters from ECHL - Cleveland Monsters
- The Bridgeport Report. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers