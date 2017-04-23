Admirals Can\\"t Finish Comeback, Drop Game 2

News Release

Grand Rapids, MI-Vladislav Kamenev and Freddy Gaudreau scored for the Admirals but they couldn't overcome a third period deficit and dropped a 5-2 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins in game 2 of their best-of-five playoff series on Sunday afternoon at Van Andel Arena.

The loss dropped the Ads in a 2-0 series hole with game three set for Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Milwaukee had pulled within a goal on Freddy's Gaudreau's third tally of the series with 7:25 to go in the third, but they couldn't get the equalizer. Two empty-netters by the Griffins made shut the hopes on any comeback.

The Griffins jumped out to a quick lead when Eric Tangradi fired a wrister from the top of the left circle by Ads goalie Marek Mazanec just 25 seconds into the game.

The Ads responded quickly, however, as Vladislav Kamenev found a loose puck in front of the Grand Rapids net was able to poke it past Jared Coreau at 2:12 into the contest.

But a one-timer by Axel Holmstrom from between the wheels went top-shelf for a 2-1 Griffs lead with 11:30 to play in the opening frame.

A Todd Bertuzzi goal at 6:39 of the second gave Grand Rapids a two-goal cushion at 3-1.

The series now shifts to Milwaukee for game three on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 pm at Panther Arena, and, if necessary, game four next Friday night at 7.

Tickets for the April 26th game are as low as just $8 and are now on sale by logging on to http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Groups of 10 or more receive priority seating and discounts off the face value of the tickets. Fans interested in group tickets should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

In addition, ticket packages for the playoffs are currently available by visiting http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com . The packages begin at just $120 and include the same seat for every game during the Admirals post-season run. If the team doesn't play all of the games the excess money can either be refunded or applied to a season tickets for the 2017-18 season.

Don't forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and like us on Facebook.

