Admirals Blanked by Bears

News Release

Hershey, PA - Goalie Vitek Vanecek stopped 21 shots to lead the Hershey Bears to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at Giant Center.

It was Milwaukee's first game at Hershey since Game Five of the 2006 Calder Cup Finals played on June 13, 2006. It was also just the second regular season meeting between the teams in Hershey. The other occurred Nov. 23, 2002.

Hershey scored the first goal of the game at 10:09 of the first period. Defenseman Aaron Ness skated from the left point to the left faceoff dot in the Admirals zone before whipping a wrist shot past Ads goalie Juuse Saros for his first goal of the season. The Ads had a chance to tie the game at 5:09 of the second period when Trevor Murphy was awarded a penalty shot, but Bears goalie Vitek Vanecek was able to thwart Murphy's effort. The Bears claimed a 2-0 advantage at 17:03 of the second period when Mathias Bau fired a shot from the left circle, through traffic, into the net for his seventh goal of the season.

Hershey defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler scored a shorthanded goal into an empty net with 1:10 remaining in the game. Saros finished with 26 saves in the loss.

