October 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, released their 2017 preseason roster on Friday afternoon.
This years' roster is made up of 27 players, including 15 forwards, 9 defensemen, and three goaltenders.
The training camp roster is as follows:
Forwards: Domenic Alberga, Dmytro Babenko, Grant Besse, Erik Bradford, Mike Driscoll, Brodie Dupont, Angelo Miceli, Trevor Mingoia, Ben Murphy, Colin Murray, Dean Niezgoda, Alex Pompeo, Ryan Rosenthal, Tommy Schutt, Brady Vail
Defense: Jordan Abt, Steven Delisle, Marc Hetnik, Stephen Hickey, TJ Melancon, Jarrett Meyer, Mitchell Mueller, Andrew Panzarella, Rick Pinkston
Goaltenders: Jamie Murray, Jake Paterson, Ty Reichenbach
Practice begins at 5:00pm on Friday evening, with the following of the schedule being released daily. Training camp runs through Wednesday, October 11 with practice times being announced daily. For interview requests or any other questions please contact Isaac Berky at (765) 610-7777, or via email at Isaac@norfolkadmirals.com
Full and partial season ticket plans are also on sale now and start as low as $96. Memberships can be purchased by contacting the Admirals at 757-640-1212 or on norfolkadmirals.com
FOR MORE INFO: Contact Admirals Media Manager Isaac Berky at 757-640-1212 ex. 15 (office),765-610-7777 (cell) or at isaac@norfolkadmirals.com
Isaac Berky
Media Manager
Norfolk Admirals Hockey
201 E. Brambleton Ave.
Norfolk, VA 23510
Ph: (757) 640-1212 ext. 15
Fax: (757) 622-0552
Primary Email: isaac@norfolkadmirals.com
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2017
- Eagles Press Conference Rescheduled for Tuesday - Colorado Eagles
- Walker to Become First Australian to Play in the NHL - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Announce Training Camp Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Colorado Brings Back Offensive Weapon in Mychan - Colorado Eagles
- Thunder Introduces Three Staff Members - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announces Front Office Addition - Worcester Railers HC
- Wings Honored for Continued Investments in Community - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL.TV All-Access Early Bird Special Now Available - Wichita Thunder
- Reading Royals Credentials - Reading Royals
- ECHL.TV All-Access Early Bird Special Now Available Including New - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL.TV All-Access Early Bird Special Now Available Including New Devices - ECHL
- Kevin Morris and Rob Hamilton Back with Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs