Admirals Announce Training Camp Roster

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, released their 2017 preseason roster on Friday afternoon.

This years' roster is made up of 27 players, including 15 forwards, 9 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

The training camp roster is as follows:

Forwards: Domenic Alberga, Dmytro Babenko, Grant Besse, Erik Bradford, Mike Driscoll, Brodie Dupont, Angelo Miceli, Trevor Mingoia, Ben Murphy, Colin Murray, Dean Niezgoda, Alex Pompeo, Ryan Rosenthal, Tommy Schutt, Brady Vail

Defense: Jordan Abt, Steven Delisle, Marc Hetnik, Stephen Hickey, TJ Melancon, Jarrett Meyer, Mitchell Mueller, Andrew Panzarella, Rick Pinkston

Goaltenders: Jamie Murray, Jake Paterson, Ty Reichenbach

Practice begins at 5:00pm on Friday evening, with the following of the schedule being released daily. Training camp runs through Wednesday, October 11 with practice times being announced daily. For interview requests or any other questions please contact Isaac Berky at (765) 610-7777, or via email at Isaac@norfolkadmirals.com

Full and partial season ticket plans are also on sale now and start as low as $96. Memberships can be purchased by contacting the Admirals at 757-640-1212 or on norfolkadmirals.com

